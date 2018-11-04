Greg Kroah-Hartman this morning released Linux 4.19.1 as the first point release to Linux 4.19 that debuted two weeks ago today.
Linux 4.19 remains in good shape as is evident by the 4.19.1 release. Linux 4.19.1 doesn't have any big fixes for fallout from 4.19 as there hasn't been any glaring problems. Linux 4.19.1 has just a handful of fixes including some SPARC64 work, broken Wake-On-LAN from S3 suspend in the Realtek r8169 network driver, a potential Spectre V1 vulnerability in the vhost driver, and other mostly mundane changes.
The 4.19.1 changes are outlined here. Greg KH also released Linux 4.18.17 and Linux 4.14.79 with similar maintenance changes.
Meanwhile later today Linus Torvalds is expected to release Linux 5.0-rc1, or Linux 4.20-rc1 should he change his mind over the kernel versioning decision. Stay tuned for that along with our feature overview of this next kernel feature release that will debut as stable around year's end.
6 Comments