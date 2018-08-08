The x86 platform drivers area of the Linux kernel is ready for the 4.19 kernel cycle to get underway next week.
With linux-platform-drivers-x86 it's largely drivers for handling different behavior on various x86 laptops/tablets. Like most cycles, much of the changes are just about handling quirks for new devices. Among the x86 platform driver updates queued in its "-next" tree for Linux 4.19 includes:
- Support for the calculator hotkey on various Lenovo systems.
- Fixed handling for Toshiba "Type 2" second-generation keyboard backlights. Up until now if the keyboard LED backlight state was changed via the hardware/firmware, Linux would get confused when user-space was trying to toggle the backlight state on these newer laptop keyboards.
- Keyboard backlight toggling support for some newer ASUS laptops like the UX550GE where the hotkey doesn't just turn the backlight on/off but through different brightness levels.
- Support for Device Specific Methods within the Intel HID driver.
- The ASUS-Wireless driver can now toggle the airplane mode LED on relevant laptops when toggling the airplane mode state.
- Dock/tablet mode detection for the Intel Virtual Button "vbtn" driver.
- Touchscreen DMI updates mostly for random low-end/off-brand tablets.
- Various Mellanox platform updates.
The currently staged changes can be found here.
2 Comments