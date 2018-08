The x86 platform drivers area of the Linux kernel is ready for the 4.19 kernel cycle to get underway next week.With linux-platform-drivers-x86 it's largely drivers for handling different behavior on various x86 laptops/tablets. Like most cycles, much of the changes are just about handling quirks for new devices. Among the x86 platform driver updates queued in its "-next" tree for Linux 4.19 includes:- Support for the calculator hotkey on various Lenovo systems.- Fixed handling for Toshiba "Type 2" second-generation keyboard backlights. Up until now if the keyboard LED backlight state was changed via the hardware/firmware, Linux would get confused when user-space was trying to toggle the backlight state on these newer laptop keyboards.- Keyboard backlight toggling support for some newer ASUS laptops like the UX550GE where the hotkey doesn't just turn the backlight on/off but through different brightness levels.- Support for Device Specific Methods within the Intel HID driver.- The ASUS-Wireless driver can now toggle the airplane mode LED on relevant laptops when toggling the airplane mode state.- Dock/tablet mode detection for the Intel Virtual Button "vbtn" driver.- Touchscreen DMI updates mostly for random low-end/off-brand tablets.- Various Mellanox platform updates.The currently staged changes can be found here