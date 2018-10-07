Linux 4.19-rc7 Released: Final Kernel Likely In Two Weeks
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 October 2018 at 12:16 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Greg Kroah-Hartman continues managing the Linux 4.19 kernel cycle while Linus Torvalds remains off on his empathy retreat.

Greg commented that Linux 4.19-rc7 has come in larger than Linux 4.19-rc6, due to a variety of reasons. RC7 fixes a range of issues ranging from ARM/ARM64 code to networking bugs and other problems.

Given the uptick at the end of this cycle plus the fact that various Linux conferences are happening later this month in Edinburgh, Greg KH says it's likely there will be a Linux 4.19-rc8 release next Sunday. In other words, Linux 4.19.0 final likely won't be out until 21 October at which time the Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle will open. It's also expected that at that time is when Linus Torvalds will be returning to his release management roles.

The list of RC7 changes can be found here. Linux 4.19 is bringing with it a lot of new/improved functionality.
