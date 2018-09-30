Continuing to serve as the release manager in the absence of Linus Torvalds, Greg Kroah-Hartman today released Linux 4.19-rc6 as the latest test release for the Linux 4.19 kernel that will debut as stable in October.
Greg briefly wrote of 4.19-rc6, "For a -rc6 release, it's pretty normal. There are more individual merges from different trees than -rc5, but the number of changes is much lower than last week. Lots of different driver tree updates, along with some some x86 and a risc-v fix...It all "just works" on my systems, and I have not heard of any major outstanding issues as of this point in time."
Hopefully that keeps up -- if so that will likely mean Linux 4.19-rc7 is out next Sunday as the last milestone and Linux 4.19 would be officially released the following week, hitting on 14 October at which point Linus Torvalds will likely be back on duty to manage the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel merge window. Linux 4.19 is bringing with it many new and improved features.
