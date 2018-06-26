More Icelake Work Queued Along With Other Graphics Driver Enhancements For Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 26 June 2018 at 03:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel began submitting graphics/DRM driver updates two weeks ago to begin targeting the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window while on Monday was their second batch of changes to hit DRM-Next.

Intel's Rodrigo Vivi has sent in the second batch of updates for the Intel "i915" DRM driver for the Linux 4.19 kernel. This latest round includes continued enablement for Icelake "Gen 11" graphics, prepping for full PPGTT enabling on existing graphics hardware, GPU reset improvements, GEM memory management enhancements, and various other improvements.

Icelake work includes 10-bit HDMI support, fixes, display interrupts handling, and other improvements. Intel has been working on Icelake support since Linux 4.18 but will likely be a few kernel series before it's stabilized, but that should be fine considering that these new processors are likely at least a full calendar year away.

Overall, it's a big assortment of Intel DRM driver work and this second pull request with the complete list of changes can be found here. Additional pull requests for the Intel DRM driver are expected for the Linux 4.19 cycle before the DRM-Next period ends out in 3~4 weeks.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Making Use Of Chrome's Ozone-GBM Intel Graphics Support On The Linux Desktop
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns
Intel Icelake Bringing New MIPI DSI Controller, Linux Driver Patches Posted
Intel Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For Whiskey Lake, Amber Lake
More Vega M Performance Numbers Surfacing, Linux State Looking Good
Intel Skylake Xeon Systems Get HWP Iowait Boosting With P-State On Linux 4.18
Popular News This Week
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements