Intel began submitting graphics/DRM driver updates two weeks ago to begin targeting the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window while on Monday was their second batch of changes to hit DRM-Next.
Intel's Rodrigo Vivi has sent in the second batch of updates for the Intel "i915" DRM driver for the Linux 4.19 kernel. This latest round includes continued enablement for Icelake "Gen 11" graphics, prepping for full PPGTT enabling on existing graphics hardware, GPU reset improvements, GEM memory management enhancements, and various other improvements.
Icelake work includes 10-bit HDMI support, fixes, display interrupts handling, and other improvements. Intel has been working on Icelake support since Linux 4.18 but will likely be a few kernel series before it's stabilized, but that should be fine considering that these new processors are likely at least a full calendar year away.
Overall, it's a big assortment of Intel DRM driver work and this second pull request with the complete list of changes can be found here. Additional pull requests for the Intel DRM driver are expected for the Linux 4.19 cycle before the DRM-Next period ends out in 3~4 weeks.
