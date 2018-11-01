Con Kolivas is out with an updated version of his MuQSS scheduler (based on his former Brain BFS Scheduler work) as well as his "-ck" patch-set against the mainline kernel.
MuQSS 0.180 is the latest version of the scheduler designed for working particularly well on desktop and mobile systems for maximum responsiveness and interactivity. This code has been re-based against the upstream Linux 4.19 stable series along with his 4.19-ck1 patch-set that has accounting fixes.
With Linux 4.19-ck1, he has decided to drop the BFQ (Budget Fair Queuing) I/O scheduler. Kolivas commented, "I've been less than impressed with its latency over the last two kernel releases, and recommend people use another I/O scheduler." It's interesting to see his falling out with the BFQ I/O scheduler especially as there has been some talk of trying to push for BFQ to be the default I/O scheduler in a future kernel release.
The latest CK kernel patches and MuQSS scheduler can be found via Con's blog.
