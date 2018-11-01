MuQSS Scheduler Updated, Linux 4.19-ck1 Drops BFQ I/O Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 November 2018 at 07:12 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Con Kolivas is out with an updated version of his MuQSS scheduler (based on his former Brain BFS Scheduler work) as well as his "-ck" patch-set against the mainline kernel.

MuQSS 0.180 is the latest version of the scheduler designed for working particularly well on desktop and mobile systems for maximum responsiveness and interactivity. This code has been re-based against the upstream Linux 4.19 stable series along with his 4.19-ck1 patch-set that has accounting fixes.

With Linux 4.19-ck1, he has decided to drop the BFQ (Budget Fair Queuing) I/O scheduler. Kolivas commented, "I've been less than impressed with its latency over the last two kernel releases, and recommend people use another I/O scheduler." It's interesting to see his falling out with the BFQ I/O scheduler especially as there has been some talk of trying to push for BFQ to be the default I/O scheduler in a future kernel release.

The latest CK kernel patches and MuQSS scheduler can be found via Con's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Kernel Developers Debate Having An Official Linux System Wrapper Library
Linux 4.20-rc2 Released With EXT4 Bug Fixes, New NVIDIA Turing USB-C Driver
EXT4 Getting Many Fixes In Linux 4.20, Including For Some Really Old Leaks
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
A Big Batch Of DRM Feature Updates Line Up Ahead Of Linux 4.21
KTask Revived For Providing In-Kernel Multi-Threading For CPU Intensive Tasks
Popular News This Week
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo