Linux 4.19 Had A Very Exciting First Week Of New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 August 2018 at 06:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The Linux 4.19 kernel merge window opened one week ago and there's been a lot of new features and improvements to be merged during this front-half of the merge period. If you are behind on your Phoronix reading, here's a look at the highlights for week one.

Some of the main pull requests with new features to come in during this first week of the Linux 4.19 merge window included:

- An in-kernel GPS subsystem seems like it's a decade or so past due.

- The read-only EROFS file-system and Gasket Driver Framework are new to the staging area.

- USB Type-C Display Mode alternate driver is added as well as the Type-C port manager being promoted out of staging.

- The lazy TLB mode has been made lazier for small performance benefits.

- An option to enable if wanting to trust your CPU's hardware random number generator but by default it will be considered untrusted still.

- The STACKLEAK plug-in is now mainline for preventing some stack attacks.

- The VKMS DRM driver is added for virtual KMS on headless systems.

- Qualcomm Adreno 600 series support for MSM DRM.

- The other big DRM subsystem/driver updates.

- Various crypto updates but not the removal of Speck.

- The RISC-V support is beginning to work with user-space bits and running the SiFive Unleashed and under QEMU with Fedora.

- Many x86 KVM additions.

- More Spectre mitigation for POWER.

- Other Spectre work in the x86 space.

- A bunch of good stuff for 64-bit ARM.

- IBM s390 has also seen more Spectre work.

- Support for 802.11ax wireless and other networking additions.

- An idle injection framework and other power management enhancements.

- Creative Recon3D sound card support and other new sound hardware support.

- Faster SMB3/CIFS performance.

- Routine file-system work and low-level improvements for Btrfs.

- The long in development XArray data structure.

- Threadripper 2 temperature monitoring.

- Other smaller features.

Stay tuned for week two of the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window followed by our benchmarks.
