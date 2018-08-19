The Linux 4.19 kernel merge window opened one week ago and there's been a lot of new features and improvements to be merged during this front-half of the merge period. If you are behind on your Phoronix reading, here's a look at the highlights for week one.
Some of the main pull requests with new features to come in during this first week of the Linux 4.19 merge window included:
- An in-kernel GPS subsystem seems like it's a decade or so past due.
- The read-only EROFS file-system and Gasket Driver Framework are new to the staging area.
- USB Type-C Display Mode alternate driver is added as well as the Type-C port manager being promoted out of staging.
- The lazy TLB mode has been made lazier for small performance benefits.
- An option to enable if wanting to trust your CPU's hardware random number generator but by default it will be considered untrusted still.
- The STACKLEAK plug-in is now mainline for preventing some stack attacks.
- The VKMS DRM driver is added for virtual KMS on headless systems.
- Qualcomm Adreno 600 series support for MSM DRM.
- The other big DRM subsystem/driver updates.
- Various crypto updates but not the removal of Speck.
- The RISC-V support is beginning to work with user-space bits and running the SiFive Unleashed and under QEMU with Fedora.
- Many x86 KVM additions.
- More Spectre mitigation for POWER.
- Other Spectre work in the x86 space.
- A bunch of good stuff for 64-bit ARM.
- IBM s390 has also seen more Spectre work.
- Support for 802.11ax wireless and other networking additions.
- An idle injection framework and other power management enhancements.
- Creative Recon3D sound card support and other new sound hardware support.
- Faster SMB3/CIFS performance.
- Routine file-system work and low-level improvements for Btrfs.
- The long in development XArray data structure.
- Threadripper 2 temperature monitoring.
- Other smaller features.
Stay tuned for week two of the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window followed by our benchmarks.
