Having wrapped up his latest stable kernel wrangling and the fallout from L1TF/Foreshadow, Greg Kroah-Hartman got around today to sending out the feature pull requests for the kernel subsystems he oversees.
His first new batch of changes for Linux 4.19 today is the USB subsystem work.
Most notable on the USB front for Linux 4.19 is the previously covered USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode driver. This DP alternate mode driver allows for hardware supporting DisplayPort displays or adapters over the Type-C interface for hardware where the firmware wasn't already providing this support. The typec_displayport driver is a step in the right direction but still needing to land is the DRM/KMS support for enumerating connected DP Type-C devices.
Meanwhile the Linux kernel's USB Type-C driver has graduated from the kernel's staging area as another accomplishment for this latest USB tech. There are also new Broadcom and Renesas PHY drivers, various small driver updates, USB serial driver fixes, and other routine changes.
The USB patches for Linux 4.19 can be checked out via this mailing list post.
