Linux 4.19-rc8 Released With A Lot Of "Tiny Things"
Greg Kroah-Hartman went ahead and released Linux 4.19-RC8 as the last test release of the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel.

Of the changes for Linux 4.19-rc8, there has been a lot of "tiny things" merged over this past week with a variety of small regression fixes. Greg KH commented, "There were a lot of "little" pull requests this week, semi-normal for this late in the cycle, but a lot of them were "fix up the previous fix I just sent" which implies that people are having a few issues still. I also know of at least one "bad" bug that finally has a proposed fix, so that should hopefully get merged this week. And there are some outstanding USB fixes I know of that have not yet landed in the tree (I blame me for that...)"

If all goes well Linux 4.19 will be released next weekend, Linus Torvalds will be back on duty, and he'll be kicking off the Linux 4.20 merge window that will likely be known as Linux 5.0.

Linux 4.19 is bringing with it a lot of exciting improvements.
