Linux 4.19-rc2 Released As A Small & Calm Release
2 September 2018
One week past the merge window of Linux 4.19 and the 4.19-rc1 release to close that off, Linux 4.19-rc2 is now available for testing.

Linus Torvalds considers Linux 4.19-rc2 to be a "small" and "calm" release, due to many developers taking a short break following the merge window, the Linux Foundation Open-Source Summit taking place the past few days, and some Europeans being on summer holidays.

Overall, Linux 4.19-rc2 is in line with expectations per Torvalds' announcement. "The bulk of it is drivers (network and gpu stand out), with the rest being a random collection all over (arch/x86 and generic networking stands out, but there's misc stuff all over)."

About the only thing to note from our end are the x86 speculation fixes in Linux 4.19-rc2.

See our Linux 4.19 feature overview for more information on what's coming in this next kernel update due out in October.
