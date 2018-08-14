Power Management Updates Land In The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Intel's Rafael Wysocki has submitted the ACPI and power management updates today for the Linux 4.19 kernel which were subsequently merged by Linus Torvalds.

Highlights of the never-ending power management work on the Linux kernel for the 4.19 cycle includes:

- The new idle injection framework to clean-up and make common/shared some of the CPU idle code.

- Support for current CPU frequency reporting within the ACPI CPPC CPUFreq driver.

- Scalability improvements around the PCC CPUFreq driver.

- The Intel P-State driver will now report different maximum CPU frequencies on systems where those values differ and to ignore the turbo active state when using hardware-managed P-States.

- More systems will now use suspend-to-idle by default rather than ACPI S3. This change now uses s2idle on all machines supporting the Low-Power S0 Idle state (LP S0) and should help devices like the Dell Venue Pro 7140.

The complete list of power management feature changes for the Linux 4.19 merge window can be found via this mailing list post.
