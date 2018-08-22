The x86 platform driver work was merged today for the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window.
Unless you were affected by one of the quirky devices now fixed up by the platform-drivers-x86 work, it mostly comes down to a random collection of hardware fixes and improvements. The changes range from the ThinkPad ACPI driver enabling support for the calculator key on at least some Lenovo laptops to the ASUS WMI drivers recognizing the lid flip event on the UX360 ZenBook Flip.
Some of the other work includes the new touchscreen_dmi driver (formerly the Silead_dmi driver) supporting more touchscreens that have DMI quirks and support for a variety of different tablets, Mellanox platform driver work, and Dell SMBIOS driver fixes to better deal with some Dell servers.
More details can be found via the Git merge or this earlier analysis when digging through the platform-drivers-x86 work in its staging tree earlier this month.
