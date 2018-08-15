The Big Networking Update Sent In For Linux 4.19, Including 802.11ax Bits
David Miller sent in the networking subsystem updates today for the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window.

Networking highlights for Linux 4.19 include:

- Support for 802.11ax wireless has been plumbed into cfg80211 and related kernel code along with 802.11ax in the Intel IWLWIFI driver.

- Active State Power Management (ASPM) has been re-enabled for the Realtek R8169 driver.

- Support for virtual XFRM interfaces.

- Support for offloading in various drivers.

- Various optimizations for the BPF JIT and other performance/optimizations elsewhere in the networking subsystem. Somewhat related, prep work to make the packet scheduler layer lockless.

There are hundreds of networking patches that in total for this merge window the networking code sees just under 120,000 lines of new code while deleting some 30,000 lines. A lot of the new code is for Mellanox MLXSW, Mediatek MT76, and new self-tests. The complete list of changes can be found via this pull request.
