An Idle Injection Framework Queued For Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 July 2018 at 08:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Another one of the new frameworks slated for the Linux 4.19 kernel cycle kicking off in August is for idle injection.

Right now drivers like Intel PowerClamp and the AMD CPU cooling code insert idle CPU cycles when needed on their own, in order to keep below an intended power envelope or thermal threshold. Rather than drivers implementing idle injections on their own, the idle injection code within the Linux kernel has moved into a dedicated framework to make it easier for other kernel users to deploy.

The formalization of this idle injection framework was led by the Linaro folks while working on the ARM cpu_cooling code. This framework offers a basic API to force idle periods on specific CPU core(s) for power capping for a specified duration.

More details on this idle injection framework for the Linux kernel can be found via this commit with the code currently being staged in the linux-next branch of the power management subsystem until the Linux 4.19 merge window rolls around in the coming weeks.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Librem 5 Development Boards Won't Be Shipping Now Until At Least August
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
SiFive To Release Code As Open-Source For Fully Initializing The RISC-V Board
MintBox Mini 2 With Linux Mint 19 Ready To Ship
Allwinner Releases New User-Space OpenGL Mali Binary Blobs
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Being Held Up By RAM, a.k.a. Crazy DDR4 Prices