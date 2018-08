F2FS Enables Discard By Default, Performance Enhancements

Jaegeuk Kim, the creator and lead developer of the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS), has finally submitted the big feature updates slated for the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window.There are a lot of goodies for F2FS on flash storage / SSDs come Linux 4.19. There are a lot of performance enhancements and other useful fixes and improvements with this file-system driver:- The previously mentioned big performance fix for multi-threaded reads is in this pull request.- TRIM/discard (-o discard) is now enabled by default.- A new mount option is fsync_mode=nobarrier to bypass the cache flush command.- In-memory inode checksums to verify the blocks.- More sanity checks.- Various other fixes and enhancements.The dozens of changes in total for F2FS in Linux 4.19 can be found via this pull request . I'll certainly be running some benchmarks once Linux 4.19-rc1 is out given the performance changes.