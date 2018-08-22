F2FS Enables Discard By Default, Performance Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 August 2018 at 09:16 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Jaegeuk Kim, the creator and lead developer of the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS), has finally submitted the big feature updates slated for the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window.

There are a lot of goodies for F2FS on flash storage / SSDs come Linux 4.19. There are a lot of performance enhancements and other useful fixes and improvements with this file-system driver:

- The previously mentioned big performance fix for multi-threaded reads is in this pull request.

- TRIM/discard (-o discard) is now enabled by default.

- A new mount option is fsync_mode=nobarrier to bypass the cache flush command.

- In-memory inode checksums to verify the blocks.

- More sanity checks.

- Various other fixes and enhancements.

The dozens of changes in total for F2FS in Linux 4.19 can be found via this pull request. I'll certainly be running some benchmarks once Linux 4.19-rc1 is out given the performance changes.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
EXT4 & XFS File-System Updates Submitted For Linux 4.19
Btrfs Gets Fixes & Low-Level Improvements With Linux 4.19
F2FS In Linux 4.19 Will Fix Big Performance Issue For Multi-Threaded Reads
Zstd Compression Support Coming For Linux Pstore
EROFS File-System Merged Ahead Of Linux 4.19 Kernel
TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts