EROFS File-System Merged Ahead Of Linux 4.19 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 30 July 2018 at 05:45 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Adding to the list of great stuff for Linux 4.19 is the introduction of the EROFS file-system.

EROFS is a new Linux file-system being developed at Huawei that is catering itself for possible use in Android devices. EROFS isn't intended to replace EXT4/F2FS or so, but rather is a read-only file-system designed to be extendable with features like built-in compression and better than existing read-only file-system offerings.

Greg Kroah-Hartman has merged the initial EROFS kernel code into his staging area's staging-next branch. This staging-next code is what will be merged into the Linux 4.19 merge window after that opens up in the next week or so following the debut of Linux 4.18.

The on-disk layout of EROFS is still being firmed up, so it's unlikely the file-system will work its way into any Android/embedded devices anytime soon, but it will be interesting to track its development in the months ahead.
8 Comments
