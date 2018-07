Adding to the list of great stuff for Linux 4.19 is the introduction of the EROFS file-system.EROFS is a new Linux file-system being developed at Huawei that is catering itself for possible use in Android devices . EROFS isn't intended to replace EXT4/F2FS or so, but rather is a read-only file-system designed to be extendable with features like built-in compression and better than existing read-only file-system offerings.Greg Kroah-Hartman has merged the initial EROFS kernel code into his staging area's staging-next branch. This staging-next code is what will be merged into the Linux 4.19 merge window after that opens up in the next week or so following the debut of Linux 4.18.The on-disk layout of EROFS is still being firmed up, so it's unlikely the file-system will work its way into any Android/embedded devices anytime soon, but it will be interesting to track its development in the months ahead.