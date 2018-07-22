Back in May we covered the big rewrite of the Linux kernel's HID multi-touch code and in the process supporting the Microsoft Surface Dial and Dell Canvas 27's Totem input device. That work will be landing in the Linux 4.19 kernel.
The Microsoft Surface Dial and Dell Totem will be supported by the next Linux kernel cycle. They are nifty input devices but up to now have just been supported on Windows:
Thanks to work done by Red Hat developers on the HID subsystem, this support is ready to land on the kernel-side in Linux 4.19. But for proper integration with the Linux desktop will also need user-space support for being able to leverage these new input capabilities.
The improved multi-touch code and the Dial/Totem support was staged this week in HID's for-next branch ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window opening in August.
7 Comments