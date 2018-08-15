David Airlie has submitted the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) updates for the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window with these various open-source graphics/display driver updates.
We've covered most of the prominent DRM changes individually for Linux 4.19, but to recap the highlights they come down to:
- The new VKMS Virtual KMS driver is initially available in this kernel release.
- The Intel i915 DRM driver has continued with its Icelake "Gen 11" graphics enablement including more display work, various power features, and other features. Icelake is still settling down but this Linux driver support still should be squared away in plenty of time before Intel Icelake CPUs begin to ship in more than one year's time.
- JPEG engine support for VCN hardware, initially the Raven Ridge APUs.
- AMD GCN 1.1 "Sea Islands" hardware now uses PowerPlay by default for power management.
- Raven Ridge Stutter mode support.
- PowerPlay updates / GFXOFF / other power management work for different Vega/GFX9 GPUs including Raven Ridge.
- Continued churn on the AMDGPU DC display code front.
- Raven Ridge support for the AMDKFD compute driver.
- MSM DRM now supports the DPU1 display code needed for supporting the Snapdragon SDM845 and newer. Meanwhile, being submitted as a separate pull will be the new Snapdragon 600 series support.
- The Armada DRM driver now has working atomic mode-setting support.
- The V3D driver now has GPU scheduler jobs management.
- R40 display engine support within the Allwinner Sun4i DRM driver.
- Mediatek MT2712 SoC support.
- Various panel driver work and other code.
- Other bug fixes and code improvements to the growing Direct Rendering Manager subsystem.
In total this pull request introduces 77,636 lines of new code but deletes some 25,180 lines of code.
Add A Comment