Google's Gasket Driver Framework Landing For Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 July 2018 at 02:38 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Queued into the staging code for introduction with the Linux 4.19 kernel is the Gasket driver framework and the first driver based upon it, Apex.

Gasket in this context is short for Google ASIC Software, Kernel Extensions, and Tools. The Gasket framework aims to make it easier to develop thin kernel drivers that provide the basic functionality in kernel-space but any extra functionality is to be achieved in user-space code.

With Linux 4.19 the Gasket code is being accepted into the staging area along with the Apex driver. There isn't much information on Google's Apex chip available and the kernel driver based upon the Gasket framework comes in at less than 800 lines of code, not revealing much.

The merge of Gasket and Apex has happened to the Linux staging area's "-next" branch, putting it on target for Linux 4.19.
