Hardware support improvements coming for Linux 4.19 aren't limited to the x86 space but a lot of new ARM hardware support is also being introduced in this imminent kernel cycle.
While the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window isn't quite open yet -- it should open tonight, following the release of Linux 4.18 -- the new feature work is already staged. There is the for-next arm-soc.git branch. Among the highlights of that branch of new ARM material for Linux 4.19 includes:
- A driver for the Qualcomm Last Level Cache Controller (LLCC) and support for the LLCC with the SDM845 SoC.
- Thermal node support for the Qualcomm SDM845 and MSM8996 hardware.
- 96boards RK3399 Ficus (ROCK960 Enterprise Edition) support.
- More enablement work on the Google Chromebook Plus with Rockchip RK3399 "Kevin".
- New driver coverage for Mediatek MT6797 SoCs.
- Mediatek X20 Development Board support.
- ASpeed features needed by systemd and other OpenBMC user-space bits.
- Dropped support for the Samsung Exynos 5440 server SoC that never really materialized.
- Pinebook and Amarula A64-Relic SunXI board support.
- Amlogic S905W SoC support and some boards based on it including the Amlogic P281 and Oranth Tanix TX3 Mini.
- Initial support for the Renesas RZ/N1D (r9a06g032) SoC and RZN1D-DB board.
Linux 4.19 is indeed shaping up to be a very big kernel with the new feature work being on the heavier side.
