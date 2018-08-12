New ARM SoCs & Boards To Be Supported By The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 12 August 2018
Hardware support improvements coming for Linux 4.19 aren't limited to the x86 space but a lot of new ARM hardware support is also being introduced in this imminent kernel cycle.

While the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window isn't quite open yet -- it should open tonight, following the release of Linux 4.18 -- the new feature work is already staged. There is the for-next arm-soc.git branch. Among the highlights of that branch of new ARM material for Linux 4.19 includes:

- A driver for the Qualcomm Last Level Cache Controller (LLCC) and support for the LLCC with the SDM845 SoC.

- Thermal node support for the Qualcomm SDM845 and MSM8996 hardware.

- 96boards RK3399 Ficus (ROCK960 Enterprise Edition) support.

- More enablement work on the Google Chromebook Plus with Rockchip RK3399 "Kevin".

- New driver coverage for Mediatek MT6797 SoCs.

- Mediatek X20 Development Board support.

- ASpeed features needed by systemd and other OpenBMC user-space bits.

- Dropped support for the Samsung Exynos 5440 server SoC that never really materialized.

- Pinebook and Amarula A64-Relic SunXI board support.

- Amlogic S905W SoC support and some boards based on it including the Amlogic P281 and Oranth Tanix TX3 Mini.

- Initial support for the Renesas RZ/N1D (r9a06g032) SoC and RZN1D-DB board.

Linux 4.19 is indeed shaping up to be a very big kernel with the new feature work being on the heavier side.
