Olof Johansson has sent in his usual batch of multiple pull requests updating the ARM hardware support, this time for the nearly-over Linux 4.19 kernel merge window.
There is some good additions to the ARM hardware support in Linux 4.19 like the Raspberry Pi voltage driver as well as the Raspberry Pi Compute Module CM1 support in mainline, a few new SoCs, and various new hardware devices supported -- including the $100 Chinese Pinebook ARM 64-bit laptop recently making rounds. Though not part of the Linux 4.19 cycle is anything more on the lack of NXP i.MX8 support and has us increasingly wondering not if Purism will make their Librem 5 ship goal for this Linux smartphone but how far they will be off that ship date... Their Librem 5 developer kits also appear to have not begun shipping yet.
Anyhow, what is included in Linux 4.19 includes:
- The Raspberry Pi hwmon driver for voltage reporting to indicate under-voltage issues, etc.
- Allwinner A64-based Pinebook laptop support -- the same one that now runs great on KDE Neon and retails for about $100 USD.
- Unipher USB 3.0 support.
- Qualcomm Always-On Subsystem (AOSS) reset controller drivers.
- Dropped support for the Samsung Exynos 5440.
- Raspberry Pi Compute Module CM1 support and I/O board additions via new DeviceTree files.
- Support for the NXP i.MX6SSL.
- Renesas R9A06G032 SoC support.
- Texas Instruments AM654 SoC support.
- Samsung Aires-based phone support.
- Other improvements and additions.
The four ARM platform/SoC pull requests for this go-around with the Linux 4.19 kernel can be found on the LKML. This platform work is in addition to "a bunch of good stuff" for the ARM64 architecture also in this forthcoming kernel version.
Some fresh ARM Linux benchmarks are coming up soon on Phoronix.
