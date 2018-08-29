Linux 4.18.6 Kernel To Properly Report AMD Threadripper 2 CPU Temperature
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 29 August 2018 at 01:15 PM EDT. 4 Comments
The soon-to-be-released Linux 4.18.6 stable kernel will correctly report the CPU core temperatures of the new AMD Threadripper 2950X and 2990WX processors.

With the new high-core-count AMD processors that launched earlier this month, the 16-core / 32-thread Threadripper 2950X and 32-core / 64-thread Threadripper 2990WX, the only real Linux shortcoming to report had been the lack of correct temperature reporting on the stock Linux kernel at the time... With the kernels up to this point, the reported CPU core temperature on these Threadripper 2 CPUs has been +27 degrees (Celsius) higher than it should be due to a missing Tctl offset.

The 27 degree difference is potentially nerve-wracking considering the 2950X has a 180 Watt TDP while the 2990WX has a 250 Watt TDP... If you are air cooling, chances are you'd like to accurately spot check the CPU temperature under load. Fortunately, I spotted the missing Tctl offset in time and that patch was merged into Linux 4.19.


Now that Linux 4.19-rc1 is out the door as the first development release of Linux 4.19, Greg Kroah-Hartman has pulled this stable-marked patch for back-porting. As of a short time ago, it's in Greg's 4.18 stable queue. Those patches will soon be released as Linux 4.18.6 and thereby offering correct Threadripper 2950X/2990WX temperature reporting.

The k10temp patch isn't being back-ported to earlier LTS kernels since it was only around Linux 4.15 when the Zen temperature reporting code was added. If you want to bring it back to Linux 4.16~4.17 kernels, the patch should apply cleanly to older kernels. Aside from the temperature reporting caveat, the Threadripper 2 experience on Linux should be smooth-sailing and in fact much better performance-wise than under Windows as already shown in the many Threadripper 2 benchmarks.
