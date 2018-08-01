Linux 4.18.6 Rolls Out With L1TF Foreshadow Fixes, Threadripper 2 Temperature Reporting
Greg Kroah-Hartman has rolled out a batch of stable kernel updates today including Linux 3.8.121, 4.4.154, 4.9.125, 4.14.68, and 4.18.6.

Linux 4.18.6 is notable in that the Threadripper 2 CPU temperature reporting is in place for those using 4.18 stable rather than 4.19 Git. That should be all good for the now-shipping AMD 2950X and 2990WX processors.

Also included as part of the Linux 4.18.6 kernel are several speculation vulnerability checks/fixes. There is a missing Spectre check for the Intel Family 6 microcode checking, increasing the L1TF memory limit for Nehalem and newer, and several fixes to the L1TF (Level 1 Terminal Fault) / Foreshadow mitigations. These fixes are also back-ported to today's older stable series updates too where relevant.

Outside of the speculation vulnerability world are also several fixes to Btrfs, FUSE, EXT4, and several other dozen fixes throughout.

All the Linux 4.18.6 changes can be found here.
