Linux 4.18-rc7 Released: Linux 4.18 Should Be Out Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 July 2018 at 06:16 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Linus Torvalds has announced the seventh and likely final release candidate of the upcoming Linux 4.18 kernel.

Linus commented in tonight's 4.18-rc7 announcement, "So unless something odd happens, this should be the last rc for 4.18. Nothing particularly odd happened this last week - we got the usual random set of various minor fixes all over. About two thirds of it is drivers - networking, staging and usb stands out, but there's a little bit of stuff all over (clk, block, gpu, nvme..)."

There's nothing too eventful in Linux 4.18-rc7, but there is the RdRand/random improvement.

As far as the Linux 4.18 improvements overall, see our Linux 4.18 feature overview. Look for the kernel to be out next Sunday, 5 August, followed by the start of the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window.
