The fifth weekly release candidate for the Linux 4.18 kernel is now available for testing.
Work on Linux 4.18 continues in addressing bug/regression fixes and this next major kernel release should be buttoned up in the next few weeks. Linus Torvalds noted that while the week felt busy for him, the 4.18-rc5 numbers for the churn over the past week didn't turn out all that bad. He noted:
For some reason this week actually felt very busy, but the rc5 numbers show otherwise. It's all small and calm, and things are progressing nicely.
I think the "it felt busy" was partly due to me stressing out over a nasty VM bug that turned out to have a trivial two-liner fix. But there were also a fair amount of email threads for future stuff, so that probably also made me feel last week was busier than the actual rc5 tree shows.
Anyway, of what little happened in rc5 (see appended shortlog for details), it's just a fairly random collection of smallish fixes all over. About a third drivers (nothing in particular stands out - rdma, usb, ata, mmc, sound) with the rest being some tooling (mostly perf), some arch updates, some filesystem stuff (mostly reiserfs), some arch fixlets (mips, arm[64], x86) and some misc core kernel (tracing, VM fixes, timers, yadda yadda).
And we had a few more interface cleanups for rseq.
Go out and test. The VM thing that annoyed me so much this week isn't actually triggerable for most people (and only happened in rc3 and rc4), but if you hit a "kernel BUG in mm/page_alloc.c" during earlier rc testing, it's fixed (although for most people, if it hit you, it probably just showed as unexplained hung machine under moderate memory pressure).
Linus
