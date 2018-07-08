Linux 4.18-rc4 Kernel Released: Boring Is Good
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 July 2018 at 07:58 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The fourth weekly test release of the Linux 4.18 kernel is now available.

Linux Torvalds has just announced the 4.18-rc4 kernel, which roughly marks the midpoint overall of the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle. If all goes well, the Linux 4.18 kernel will be officially out in about four or five weeks.
Things look pretty normal here, and size-wise this looks good too, so it's another of those "solid progress to release" weeks. Boring is good.

About half of the updates are to drivers, with GPU and networking being the bulk of it, but there's some misc noise all over (PCI, SCSI, power management, acpi, dmaengine).

Outside of drivers, it's networking (including some bpf fixed), filesystems (cifs and ext4), some core scheduler fixes, and some arch updatyes (x86, riscv, small other updates).

Let's hope this release continues being quiet. But go test to make sure it's all working for you all,

Linus

See our Linux 4.18 feature overview to learn more about this big kernel update and its many new/improved features. Linux kernel Git benchmarks continue to be published every other day at LinuxBenchmarking.com. More featured articles on Phoronix in the days ahead will begin focusing on the Linux 4.18 kernel performance.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Xilinx ZynqMP DisplayPort DRM/KMS Driver Could Soon Be Ready For Mainline
Some Early Tests Of Linux 4.18 On AMD EPYC
Benchmarks Of The Liquorix Linux 4.17 Kernel
Linux 4.18-rc3 Kernel Released
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
ARM Updates Energy Aware Scheduling For The Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking