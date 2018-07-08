The fourth weekly test release of the Linux 4.18 kernel is now available.
Linux Torvalds has just announced the 4.18-rc4 kernel, which roughly marks the midpoint overall of the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle. If all goes well, the Linux 4.18 kernel will be officially out in about four or five weeks.
Things look pretty normal here, and size-wise this looks good too, so it's another of those "solid progress to release" weeks. Boring is good.
About half of the updates are to drivers, with GPU and networking being the bulk of it, but there's some misc noise all over (PCI, SCSI, power management, acpi, dmaengine).
Outside of drivers, it's networking (including some bpf fixed), filesystems (cifs and ext4), some core scheduler fixes, and some arch updatyes (x86, riscv, small other updates).
Let's hope this release continues being quiet. But go test to make sure it's all working for you all,
Linus
See our Linux 4.18 feature overview to learn more about this big kernel update and its many new/improved features. Linux kernel Git benchmarks continue to be published every other day at LinuxBenchmarking.com. More featured articles on Phoronix in the days ahead will begin focusing on the Linux 4.18 kernel performance.
Add A Comment