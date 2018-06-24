Linux 4.18-rc2 Released With A Normal Week's Worth Of Changes
Due to traveling in China, Linus Torvalds has released the Linux 4.18-rc2 kernel a half-day ahead of schedule, but overall things are looking good for Linux 4.18.

While just one week since the Linux 4.18 merge window ended of landing new features, Torvalds noted that things "look fairly normal" at this stage. About a third of the changes in Linux 4.18-rc2 come down to driver changes and about another 20% of the changes are in tooling updates.

The Linux 4.18-rc2 release announcement can be read on the kernel mailing list.

If you aren't familiar with the major changes coming for this next kernel release, see our Linux 4.18 feature overview.
