MuQSS Scheduler Updated For The Linux 4.18 Kernel, CK Patches Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 August 2018 at 06:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Independent Linux kernel hacker Con Kolivas has announced his 4.18-ck1 kernel as well as the latest release of his MuQSS scheduler.

MuQSS, or Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler, remains the scheduler he is focused on and successor to BFS for improving the responsiveness/interactivity of desktop systems and more. MuQSS 0.173 is the new release and its primary change is compatibility with the Linux 4.18 kernel code-base.

The Linux 4.18-ck1 patches include MuQSS as well as lowering the VM swappiness level, defaulting to a preemptible kernel configuration, defaulting to a 100Hz timer frequency, using the BFQ I/O scheduler by default, and various other optimizations.

The Linux 4.18-ck1 patches and MuQSS scheduler code for the latest stable kernel series is available from Con Kolivas' blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.19-rc1 Released Following "A Fairly Frustrating Merge Window"
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
WireGuard Takes Another Step Towards The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 4.19 Adds Deferred Console Takeover Support For FBDEV - Cleaner Boot Process
More Tablet Touchscreen Support & ThinkPad Calculator Key Support Come To Linux 4.19
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
USB Patches Posted For Linux 4.19 Kernel, Including The New USB-C DisplayPort Driver
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Linux 4.19 Is Finally Offering An In-Kernel GPS Subsystem
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?