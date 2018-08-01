Independent Linux kernel hacker Con Kolivas has announced his 4.18-ck1 kernel as well as the latest release of his MuQSS scheduler.
MuQSS, or Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler, remains the scheduler he is focused on and successor to BFS for improving the responsiveness/interactivity of desktop systems and more. MuQSS 0.173 is the new release and its primary change is compatibility with the Linux 4.18 kernel code-base.
The Linux 4.18-ck1 patches include MuQSS as well as lowering the VM swappiness level, defaulting to a preemptible kernel configuration, defaulting to a 100Hz timer frequency, using the BFQ I/O scheduler by default, and various other optimizations.
The Linux 4.18-ck1 patches and MuQSS scheduler code for the latest stable kernel series is available from Con Kolivas' blog.
