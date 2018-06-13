Last week was the main XFS file-system pull request for Linux 4.18 while submitted on Tuesday was a secondary batch of updates targeted for this next kernel version.
Last week's set of XFS updates for Linux 4.18 was quite significant in that it started stepping towards online file-system repair support, albeit not yet ready for use on Linux 4.18. There was also support for re-labeling mounted file-systems, support for fallocated swap files, preparations around sub-volume support, and improvements to meta-data validation.
With this secondary set of XFS updates for Linux 4.18, there are code cleanups, bug fixes, and continued work on improving meta-data verifies. IN particular, strengthening the meta-data checking to avoid asserts on bad disk contents. Licenses in the code files have also been updated for the SPDX tags.
The list of these secondary updates for XFS in Linux 4.18 can be found via this pull request.
