More XFS Fixes Readied For Linux 4.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 June 2018 at 12:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Last week was the main XFS file-system pull request for Linux 4.18 while submitted on Tuesday was a secondary batch of updates targeted for this next kernel version.

Last week's set of XFS updates for Linux 4.18 was quite significant in that it started stepping towards online file-system repair support, albeit not yet ready for use on Linux 4.18. There was also support for re-labeling mounted file-systems, support for fallocated swap files, preparations around sub-volume support, and improvements to meta-data validation.

With this secondary set of XFS updates for Linux 4.18, there are code cleanups, bug fixes, and continued work on improving meta-data verifies. IN particular, strengthening the meta-data checking to avoid asserts on bad disk contents. Licenses in the code files have also been updated for the SPDX tags.

The list of these secondary updates for XFS in Linux 4.18 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
F2FS File-System Gets Discard Improvements, Nobarrier Fsync Mode For Linux 4.18
XFS For Linux 4.18 Preps Online File-System Repair, Other Features
EXT4/Fscrypt Changes For Linux 4.18: Speck File-System Encryption Being Added
Btrfs Can Now Remove Directories Much Faster In Send Mode: From 33 Hours To 2 Minutes
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
Bcachefs File-System Is Working On Going Upstream In The Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29