Rafael Wysocki has submitted the ACPI and power management updates already for the newly-opened Linux 4.18 merge window.
Highlights of the Linux 4.18 power management updates include:
- Improve the iowait boost mechanism within the CPUFreq Schedutil driver and improving the handling of deferred frequency updates within Schedutil.
- A CPUFreq driver for the Qualcomm Kryo.
- The TurboStat utility bundled within the kernel now has Cannonlake CPU support and other additions.
- Optimized policy transition notifications within CPUfreq.
- Power domain performance levels in the Generic Power Domains and Operating Performance Points (OPP) frameworks.
The power management pull request can be viewed here. Sadly not part of this 4.18 pull request is the recently covered P-State powersave improvements for faster I/O. Unless it gets bundled into a secondary pull request, that is likely off the table until Linux 4.19.
Wysocki also sent out the ACPI updates including various Intel/AMD updates, CPPC v3 support, and other power interface updates.
1 Comment