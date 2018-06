Rafael Wysocki has submitted the ACPI and power management updates already for the newly-opened Linux 4.18 merge window.Highlights of the Linux 4.18 power management updates include: Improve the iowait boost mechanism within the CPUFreq Schedutil driver and improving the handling of deferred frequency updates within Schedutil.- A CPUFreq driver for the Qualcomm Kryo.- The TurboStat utility bundled within the kernel now has Cannonlake CPU support and other additions.- Optimized policy transition notifications within CPUfreq.- Power domain performance levels in the Generic Power Domains and Operating Performance Points (OPP) frameworks.The power management pull request can be viewed here . Sadly not part of this 4.18 pull request is the recently covered P-State powersave improvements for faster I/O . Unless it gets bundled into a secondary pull request, that is likely off the table until Linux 4.19.Wysocki also sent out the ACPI updates including various Intel/AMD updates, CPPC v3 support, and other power interface updates.