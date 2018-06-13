Intel Skylake Xeon Systems Get HWP Iowait Boosting With P-State On Linux 4.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 June 2018 at 10:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel Skylake Xeon Scalable servers may see greater performance when upgrading to the in-development Linux 4.18 kernel.

Last month we covered P-State Powersave Improvements May Help Boost I/O Performance. That work is about yielding better I/O performance when using the P-State CPU frequency scaling driver particularly with the powersave governor that is the common default. The work was found to significantly improve some I/O workloads like Dbench by 50%, FIO/Tiobench by about 10%, 15% for SQLite, and about 10% for x264 video encoding.


Those patches were not queued for last week's Linux 4.18 power management updates but these iowait boosting on systems with HWP enabled for the P-State driver and using Skylake Xeon processors is now part of a secondary pull request. For now though at least the code is just enabled for Skylake era Xeons for servers and workstations. As part of the patches is also a new hwp_dynamic_boost sysfs entry for controlling the hardware P-States booting.


Along with those patches are also some minor fixes and other improvements as part of today's pull request. Benchmarks forthcoming.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Developers Working On HDCP Content Protection Protocol For Wayland
Intel Confirms Their Discrete GPU Plans For 2020
Linux Kernel Patches Appear For A Line Of Intel MIPS SoCs
There's A Discussion Again About Flipping On Intel "Fastboot" DRM Driver Support
Intel Develops A SPIR-V Translator To Run On The CPU
Intel Announces The Core i7 8086K That Tops Out At 5.0GHz; 28-Core Chip Coming This Year
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29