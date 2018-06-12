The MIPS architecture updates have been submitted for the Linux 4.18 kernel merge window.
The MIPS updates in Linux 4.18 don't include any new Spectre or security features, but does include some new intrinsics, Year 2038 improvements, various fixes, and more.
One of the new devices supported by the mainline Linux 4.18 kernel is the NetGear WNR1000 V3 router. This several year old N150 router with 802.11b/g 2.4GHz support and 4-port 10/100 Ethernet should now be able to run the mainline Linux kernel.
More details on the MIPS changes for Linux 4.18 via this Git merge.
Not included in this pull request for Linux 4.18 is the recently published Linux kernel port to nanoMIPS as their newest MIPS ISA. Also not included are the just-published patches for the new Intel MIPS "GRX500" SoCs.
