KVM maintainer for the Linux kernel, Paolo Bonzini, on Tuesday submitted the feature updates for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine in Linux 4.18.
The KVM work for Linux 4.18 isn't the most exciting set of updates for this important piece of the Linux virtualization stack, but it does have some additions nevertheless.
Linux 4.18 KVM brings a few ARM enhancements, clean-ups for the s390 architecture code, many bug fixes for KVM x86 code, more Microsoft Hyper-V capabilities, two security-related bug fixes, and other code improvements. The Hyper-V work overall stands out with a variety of improvements to be found.
The complete list of KVM changes for Linux 4.18 can be found via the pull request.
