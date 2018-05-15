Building off their first batch of DRM updates for Linux 4.18, the Intel open-source crew has submitted a second batch of new feature material to DRM-Next that in turn will land with this next kernel cycle.
Changes with this pull request include NV12 pixel format support finally being firmed up, a number of Intel Icelake improvements, GVT virtualization updates, Panel Self Refresh (PSR) updates, execlist fixes and updates, "tons" of GEM memory management improvements, and a variety of other fixes and code improvements.
Intel developers continue working hard on the Intel Icelake "Gen 11" graphics support and this latest pull features several workarounds, DPLL enabling, DisplayPort programming, DBuf slice updates, and other updates.
The latest list of the Intel DRM changes for Linux 4.18 with this second feature pull can be found via this mailing list post. The Linux 4.18 merge window should open around the middle of June and for the stable 4.18 debut likely by the end of August.
2 Comments