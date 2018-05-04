VC4 Gets Syncobj For Linux 4.18, V3D Driver Landing For Linux 4.18
Maarten Lankhorst has sent in a pile of updates from the drm-misc-next tree today of new feature material to queue in DRM-Next in turn for Linux 4.18.

Most notable with this pull is the new driver it includes: V3D. That's the much talked about new Broadcom VideoCore driver previously known as VC5. The DRM driver is ready for mainline now for this modern VC5/VC6 Broadcom graphics hardware set to appear in more devices. The OpenGL/Gallium3D driver is coming along and there is also early work on OpenCL/Vulkan too.

For Raspberry Pi owners making use of the current VC4 DRM driver, with Linux 4.18 this pull request adds "syncobj" support for DRM synchronization objects.

This pull request also has various bug fixes and other minor enhancements to different areas of the Direct Rendering Manager code. Details via this pull request.
