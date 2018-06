David Airlie, the subsystem maintainer for the Direct Rendering Manager, has submitted the big feature pull request today for the Linux 4.18 kernel. All of the DRM feature work yields a net gain of close to fifty-thousand lines of code for this cycle.While we have covered most of the DRM changes already as they were being queued into DRM-Next, the significant changes for these display/graphics drivers in Linux 4.18 include:- Initial enablement work on Intel Icelake "Gen 11" graphics that is the eventual successor to Cannonlake. It will likely be a few kernel cycles before the Icelake graphics support is squared away.- The Intel driver has also received HDCP content protection improvements, DisplayPort MST fixes, GVT improvements, and more.- Support in AMDGPU for the yet-to-be-launched Vega 20 GPU.- Support in AMDGPU for the Vega M graphics hardware, the Radeon graphics found within Intel Kabylake-G processors.- Vega power profile / clock voltage control improvements.- The AMDKFD compute driver now has support for Vega/GFX9 discrete graphics cards, so the mainline kernel with Vega hardware can work with ROCm/OpenCL compute.- The V3D driver has been added as the DRM driver formerly known as VC5. V3D supports the next-generation Broadcom VideoCore hardware that will hopefully one day end up in the Raspberry Pi boards to succeed VC4.- Xen-front is a new DRM driver as a Xen hypervisor para-virtualized display front-end.- Nouveau has initial Volta GV100 enablement work - Synchronization object support within the VC4 driver.The complete list of changes can be found via the pull request . The DRM feature changes for Linux 4.18 amount to 1111 files changed, 72656 insertions, and 26340 deletions.