The Big DRM Updates For Linux 4.18: Intel Icelake, Vega M, Vega 20 & V3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 June 2018 at 06:13 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
David Airlie, the subsystem maintainer for the Direct Rendering Manager, has submitted the big feature pull request today for the Linux 4.18 kernel. All of the DRM feature work yields a net gain of close to fifty-thousand lines of code for this cycle.

While we have covered most of the DRM changes already as they were being queued into DRM-Next, the significant changes for these display/graphics drivers in Linux 4.18 include:

- Initial enablement work on Intel Icelake "Gen 11" graphics that is the eventual successor to Cannonlake. It will likely be a few kernel cycles before the Icelake graphics support is squared away.

- The Intel driver has also received HDCP content protection improvements, DisplayPort MST fixes, GVT improvements, and more.

- Support in AMDGPU for the yet-to-be-launched Vega 20 GPU.

- Support in AMDGPU for the Vega M graphics hardware, the Radeon graphics found within Intel Kabylake-G processors.

- Vega power profile / clock voltage control improvements.

- The AMDKFD compute driver now has support for Vega/GFX9 discrete graphics cards, so the mainline kernel with Vega hardware can work with ROCm/OpenCL compute.

- The V3D driver has been added as the DRM driver formerly known as VC5. V3D supports the next-generation Broadcom VideoCore hardware that will hopefully one day end up in the Raspberry Pi boards to succeed VC4.

- Xen-front is a new DRM driver as a Xen hypervisor para-virtualized display front-end.

- Nouveau has initial Volta GV100 enablement work.

- Synchronization object support within the VC4 driver.

The complete list of changes can be found via the pull request. The DRM feature changes for Linux 4.18 amount to 1111 files changed, 72656 insertions, and 26340 deletions.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.18 Continues Prepping For The Year 2038
USB 3.2, USB Type-C & SoundWire Updates Head Into Linux 4.18
Linux 4.17 Kernel Patch Brings -march=native Support
Linux 4.18 Scheduler Updates Benefit Schedutil, NUMA, vCPUs
GNU Linux-libre 4.17-gnu Kernel Released
Linux 4.18's Latest Improvements For Power Management, CPUFreq
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub