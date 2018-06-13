There is at least one interesting feature with the just-merged Device Mapper (DM) changes for the Linux 4.18 kernel.
The DM changes for Linux 4.18 introduce the new writecache target for dm-cache. This new target offers writeback caching to persistent memory or solid-state storage. Reads are not cached with this new target as those should be in the page cache in normal RAM.
The intention of the DM writecache target is for accelerating databases or other programs that rely upon low commit latency for operations.
Details on the new writecache target via this Git merge. Device Mapper updates for Linux 4.18 also include some minor adjustments and fixes.
