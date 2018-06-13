DM Writecache Target Merged For Linux 4.18, Helping Databases & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 June 2018 at 05:49 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
There is at least one interesting feature with the just-merged Device Mapper (DM) changes for the Linux 4.18 kernel.

The DM changes for Linux 4.18 introduce the new writecache target for dm-cache. This new target offers writeback caching to persistent memory or solid-state storage. Reads are not cached with this new target as those should be in the page cache in normal RAM.

The intention of the DM writecache target is for accelerating databases or other programs that rely upon low commit latency for operations.

Details on the new writecache target via this Git merge. Device Mapper updates for Linux 4.18 also include some minor adjustments and fixes.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.17.1 Kernel Released
Intel Begins Queuing Graphics Driver Improvements For Linux 4.19
Linux 4.18 Landing Restartable Sequences System Call, Yields Performance Benefits
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29