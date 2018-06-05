Linux 4.18 Lands Chromebook Tablet Switch Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 June 2018 at 12:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Another one of the hardware support additions for the now in-development Linux 4.18 kernel is finally the mainlining of the Chromebook Tablet Switch Driver.

This Chromebook Tablet Switch Driver has been in development for more than one year in patch form outside of the mainline kernel and already used by Chrome OS. This driver is responsible for handling the tablet switch event on Intel-powered convertible/2-in-1 Chromebooks when switching between the conventional Chromebook/laptop mode and tablet mode.

These x86 Chromebooks rely upon ACPI for the tablet switch event and the driver makes use of the kernel's SW_TABLET_MODE switch event.

With that said, these convertible/2-in-1 Chromebooks should now play nicely with Linux 4.18+ when switching between modes. This new driver was submitted on Monday as part of the chrome-platform updates for mainline 4.18.

Among the convertible Chromebooks are the ASUS C302CA-DHM4, Acer Chromebook R11, Acer Chromebook R13, ASUS Chromebook FLip C213SA, Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro, and many others out there.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux 4.18 Continues Onboarding Centaur x86 CPUs
Red Hat Developer Posts DisplayLink DRM/FB Driver Improvements
ARM Announces Cortex-A76 Processor, Mali-G76 & Mali-V76
A Reusable DRM Module To Be Worked On For "Underserved" Graphics Hardware
ARM's Spectre V4 Mitigation Updated, Speculative Store Bypass Disable
LG Has A Ryzen-Powered 38-Inch Thin Client Monitor With Ubuntu Linux Support
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
Red Hat Compiler Developer Working On Compiler-Assisted Performance Analysis For GCC