Another one of the hardware support additions for the now in-development Linux 4.18 kernel is finally the mainlining of the Chromebook Tablet Switch Driver.
This Chromebook Tablet Switch Driver has been in development for more than one year in patch form outside of the mainline kernel and already used by Chrome OS. This driver is responsible for handling the tablet switch event on Intel-powered convertible/2-in-1 Chromebooks when switching between the conventional Chromebook/laptop mode and tablet mode.
These x86 Chromebooks rely upon ACPI for the tablet switch event and the driver makes use of the kernel's SW_TABLET_MODE switch event.
With that said, these convertible/2-in-1 Chromebooks should now play nicely with Linux 4.18+ when switching between modes. This new driver was submitted on Monday as part of the chrome-platform updates for mainline 4.18.
Among the convertible Chromebooks are the ASUS C302CA-DHM4, Acer Chromebook R11, Acer Chromebook R13, ASUS Chromebook FLip C213SA, Samsung XE510C24-K01US Chromebook Pro, and many others out there.
