AppArmor In Linux 4.18 Supports Audit Rule Filtering
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 June 2018 at 07:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Sent out earlier this week were the AppArmor feature updates for the Linux 4.18 kernel merge window.

The Linux 4.18 AppArmor work most notably includes support for audit rule filtering thanks to Matthew Garrett at Google. This integration with audit rule filtering currently handles SUBJ_ROLE for the SELinux role of a subject. This addition is enough that AppArmor can now work with the IMA appraisal roles without modifications to the Integrity Measurement Architecture.

AppArmor also has various other additions and several bug fixes and code clean-ups for this Linux security module. All the details for AppArmor users can be found via this honored pull request.
