The ARM SoC/platform changes have been submitted and already pulled into the merge window for the Linux 4.18 kernel.
The ARM hardware support this time is quite exciting. With the Linux 4.18 kernel there is now initial mainline support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 high-end SoC and on the board front are the initial additions for supporting the Steam Link and the Nintendo NES Classic Edition. Highlights include:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (SDM845) SoC support, the 4+4-core Kryo 385/845 SoC used by some current high-end mobile devices.
- Meson 8M2 SoC support, an Amlogic quad-core Cortex-A9 design.
- Mediatek MT7623A SoC support.
- Renesas R8A77990 / R-Car E3 support for this automotive info-tainment designed SoC.
- STMicroelectronics STM32F469 support.
- SMP support was added to the existing Marvell Berlin2CD platform.
- USB 3.0 OTG support was added to the Rockchip RK3399 SoC.
New board support for Linux 4.18 meanwhile includes:
- The Raspberry Pi 3 B+ being ready for mainline support.
- The Libre Computer ALL-H3-CC H2+ board powered by the Allwinner H2+ SoC.
- Ninteno NES / SuperNES Classic Addition based on the Allwinner A33 now has board support for the Linux kernel.
- Valve's Steam Link based on the Berlin2CD also has Board DeviceTree files added. The DeviceTree support enables the UART, USB, Ethernet, I2C, and SDIO interfaces. Not yet supported are audio/video and power management. The Vivante 3D graphics core can be initialized but not yet any display support.
- Support for the TI AM335X-powered Pocketbeagle.
More details via the pull requests.
