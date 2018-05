Alex Deucher of AMD today submitted the initial batch of Radeon/AMDGPU DRM driver feature updates to DRM-Next that in turn are slated to land in the Linux 4.18 merge window in June. There's a fair amount of notable feature work this round for Radeon Linux users.This initial AMDGPU DRM feature work targeting Linux 4.18 includes:- Perhaps most notable is now having Vega M GPU support. The Radeon Polaris~Vega graphics found within Intel's "Kabylake G" processors can now work with the Linux 4.18 kernel paired with the latest Mesa code as well as libdrm and the binary-only firmware images. Unfortunately I don't have any Vega M access at the moment for testing to confirm this situation and how well the driver stack is working out, but at least the initial bits are in place.- Earlier today AMD posted driver patches for the exciting Vega 20 . The Vega 20 support isn't part of this pull request but Alex has confirmed he plans to send in the patches to Linux 4.18 / DRM-Next within the next week or so.- Support for the initial scan-out buffer prior to the driver initialization process to be reserved so there can be a seamless transition from the console to driver. GFXOFF support for Raven Ridge to support turning off the graphics engine when not needed.- Fixes to SR-IOV support.- Fine-grained clock voltage controls for Vega 10 graphics processors.- Power profiles support for Vega 10.- Scatter/gather display support for Carrizo and Stoney APUs.- Other bug fixes and improvements.