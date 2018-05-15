Alex Deucher of AMD today submitted the initial batch of Radeon/AMDGPU DRM driver feature updates to DRM-Next that in turn are slated to land in the Linux 4.18 merge window in June. There's a fair amount of notable feature work this round for Radeon Linux users.
This initial AMDGPU DRM feature work targeting Linux 4.18 includes:
- Perhaps most notable is now having Vega M GPU support. The Radeon Polaris~Vega graphics found within Intel's "Kabylake G" processors can now work with the Linux 4.18 kernel paired with the latest Mesa code as well as libdrm and the binary-only firmware images. Unfortunately I don't have any Vega M access at the moment for testing to confirm this situation and how well the driver stack is working out, but at least the initial bits are in place.
- Earlier today AMD posted driver patches for the exciting Vega 20. The Vega 20 support isn't part of this pull request but Alex has confirmed he plans to send in the patches to Linux 4.18 / DRM-Next within the next week or so.
- Support for the initial scan-out buffer prior to the driver initialization process to be reserved so there can be a seamless transition from the console to driver.
- GFXOFF support for Raven Ridge to support turning off the graphics engine when not needed.
- Fixes to SR-IOV support.
- Fine-grained clock voltage controls for Vega 10 graphics processors.
- Power profiles support for Vega 10.
- Scatter/gather display support for Carrizo and Stoney APUs.
- Other bug fixes and improvements.
