There are more AMDGPU improvements just sent in to DRM-Next for landing in the Linux 4.18 kernel.
On top of the already queued Vega 20 GPU support, VCN clock/power gating support, Raden Ridge GFXOFF support to turn off the graphics engine when not needed, Vega M GPU support for the Intel Kabylake G hardware, scan-out buffer handling improvements, SR-IOV fixes, and power-related improvements to Vega 10, yet another batch of changes were submitted on Thursday for this next kernel cycle.
This latest AMDGPU set of updates are mostly fixes, but it does include some notable additions. What's worth noting is an improved DC/PowerPlay interface to allow for greater power-savings on Vega GPUs, DisplayPort 1.4 compliance fixes, fixing for AMDGPU DC display code scale ratios per-VM buffer object fixes, a scheduler fix, and other bug fixes.
The pull request has the complete overview on the fixes/changes for those interested. The Linux 4.18 development cycle will hopefully be kicking off next week if the Linux 4.17.0 release goes off as planned on Sunday.
