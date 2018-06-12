For those that prefer waiting until the first point release of a new kernel series before upgrading, Linux 4.17.1 is out today.
Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the Linux 4.17.1 kernel today barely a week and a half since 4.17.0 made its initial debut. It's largely been quiet on the 4.17 front with 4.17.1 containing just a handful of bug fixes affecting PCI, network, and other minor driver fixes representing a bulk of the changes. Only about one hundred lines of code was shifted around for this initial point release and none of the fixes are security related.
All in all, things are looking good on the Linux 4.17 stable front while Linux 4.18 remains under development and its first release candidate is expected this weekend while the stable Linux 4.18.0 kernel should be out around mid-August.
Linux 4.17.1 changes are outlined here. Greg KH also issued stable point releases today as well for Linux 4.14.49 and Linux 4.16.15.
