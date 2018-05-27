Linux 4.17-rc7 Released: Linux 4.17.0 Might Be Out Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 May 2018 at 09:11 PM EDT.
While this past week for kernel development has been busier than in prior weeks, Linus Torvalds today released Linux 4.17-rc7 and feels the official/stable release might be ready next week.

As it stands now, RC7 is likely the final test release for the Linux 4.17 kernel ahead of its official debut a week later. But that could still change this week if there is an increase in 4.17-rc7 churn.

Notable this week is the initial Intel/AMD/POWER CPU mitigation work on Spectre V4 "Speculative Store Bypass".

Overall though there is a great deal of new features/improvements to be found in Linux 4.17.

The 4.17-rc7 announcement can be found on the kernel mailing list.
