While this past week for kernel development has been busier than in prior weeks, Linus Torvalds today released Linux 4.17-rc7 and feels the official/stable release might be ready next week.
As it stands now, RC7 is likely the final test release for the Linux 4.17 kernel ahead of its official debut a week later. But that could still change this week if there is an increase in 4.17-rc7 churn.
Notable this week is the initial Intel/AMD/POWER CPU mitigation work on Spectre V4 "Speculative Store Bypass".
Overall though there is a great deal of new features/improvements to be found in Linux 4.17.
The 4.17-rc7 announcement can be found on the kernel mailing list.
