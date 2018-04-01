Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.17-rc4 as the latest weekly test release of this in-development kernel and he has also finally bumped the codename.
Going back to Linux 4.10-rc6 the kernel codename has been the "Fearless Coyote" while that finally changed tonight. The current kernel codename is now under the "Merciless Moray."
But aside from those interested in codenames, over the past week Linux 4.17-rc4 has largely integrated just random bug fixes with no major standouts.
The 4.17-rc4 kernel can be downloaded from Git. The official Linux 4.17.0 kernel is expected out by the middle of June.
Linus noted of this latest Sunday kernel release:
Hmm. Things look fairly normal.
Two thirds of the 4.17-rc4 patch is drivers, which sounds about right. Media, networking, rdma, input, nvme, usb. A little bit of everything, in other words.
There's the usual architecture suspects, and some othe rcore updates too (mainly networking, but some filesystem fixes too).
Go out and test. The shortlog below gives you an overview of the exact details if you care,
