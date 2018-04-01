Linus Torvalds announced just now the latest installment of the "Fearless Coyote"... The Linux 4.17-rc3 kernel is now available.
This is another week where Linus feels everything is panning out to be "pretty normal" for this stage of development. Linus commented, "You all know the drill by now, and everything looks pretty normal. As usual, we have an rc3 that is noticeably bigger than rc2 was. Whatever the reason for the pattern (whether it just be "people have had time to find bugs" or "people took a breather after the merge window"), the pattern is alive and well. And by now, I think we've fixed all the nastiest fall-out from the merge window. In particular, the PTI large-page fallout that hit some people with particular configurations should all be good. But another marker of "things look normal" is that almost 60% of the patch is driver fixes all over: networking, gpu, sound, scsi, usb, you name it."
Linux 4.17 is packing a great deal of new features as outlined in our Linux 4.17 feature overview. If all goes well, Linux 4.17.0 should officially debut by early to mid June.
11 Comments