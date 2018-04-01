Linux 4.17-rc3 Released As Another "Pretty Normal" Weekly Test Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 April 2018 at 05:35 PM EDT. 11 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds announced just now the latest installment of the "Fearless Coyote"... The Linux 4.17-rc3 kernel is now available.

This is another week where Linus feels everything is panning out to be "pretty normal" for this stage of development. Linus commented, "You all know the drill by now, and everything looks pretty normal. As usual, we have an rc3 that is noticeably bigger than rc2 was. Whatever the reason for the pattern (whether it just be "people have had time to find bugs" or "people took a breather after the merge window"), the pattern is alive and well. And by now, I think we've fixed all the nastiest fall-out from the merge window. In particular, the PTI large-page fallout that hit some people with particular configurations should all be good. But another marker of "things look normal" is that almost 60% of the patch is driver fixes all over: networking, gpu, sound, scsi, usb, you name it."

Linux 4.17 is packing a great deal of new features as outlined in our Linux 4.17 feature overview. If all goes well, Linux 4.17.0 should officially debut by early to mid June.
11 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
V3D DRM Driver Revised As It Works To Get Into The Mainline Kernel
BUS1 Still Remains Out Of The Mainline Linux Kernel, But DBus-Broker Continues
Linux 4.17-rc2 Kernel Released With Mostly Routine Changes
AMDGPU DC Fixes For Linux 4.17 Take Care Of "The Dark Screen Issue"
V3D DRM Driver Steps Towards Mainline Kernel, Renamed From VC5
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
Ryzen 7 2700X CPUFreq Scaling Governor Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux