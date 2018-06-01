Linux 4.17-ck1 Kernel Patches Released With Newest MuQSS Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 June 2018 at 06:16 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Independent Linux kernel hacker Con Kolivas has published his latest kernel patch-set, Linux 4.17-ck1, which most notably includes the latest version of the Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler.

The Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler (MuQSS) scheduler is his successor to his previously-developed BFS scheduler. MuQSS aims to deliver better system responsiveness and interactivity primarily for the Linux desktop. MuQSS continues to be developed out-of-tree with Kolivas having no ambitions to get his patches mainlined in the Linux kernel.

MuQSS 0.172 is the newest version of his kernel scheduler and the only major change appears to be getting it working under the upstream Linux 4.17 kernel code-base.

Download links for his latest patches can be found via Con's blog.
