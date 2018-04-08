We are now through the first week of the two week long Linux 4.17 kernel merge window process for introducing the new features/functionality to this next big kernel release.
While the Linux 4.17 kernel will not debut as stable until around the middle of June, here is a look at the functionality merged so far that you will be able to find in this next big kernel update:
- A huge DRM subsystem update with AMDGPU DC by default for all capable GPUs, Intel Cannonlake graphics are stable, AMD WattMan, Intel HDCP, and more.
- Initial NVIDIA Tegra "Xavier" SoC support for this new high-performance ARM chip with Volta graphics.
- Eight obsolete CPU architectures were removed resulting in a code savings of about a half million lines.
- POWER4 CPU support is being dropped too as part of a separate pull. The POWER4 support was already broken since 2016 with no one apparently noticing until now.
- IBM s390 is still working on its Spectre defense.
- Continued maturing of the RISC-V architecture code.
- A new CPU architecture port for Linux 4.17 is the Andes NDS32 architecture.
- The Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model has been formalized for Linux 4.17.
- Fixes for the Macintosh PowerBook 100 series.. Yes, with the Motorola processors from the early 90's.
- The new ACPI TAD driver for some interesting wake-up/alarm functionality as well as other CPUFreq and power management updates.
- PhoenixRC flight controller support.
- Multi-touch support for the Razer Blade Stealth.
- Thunderbolt USB/SL4 security level support.
- USB Type-C support improvements.
- Lost and Found support for F2FS along with performance enhancements and other work.
- EXT4 gets protection for maliciously crafted container images.
- Lazy time support for XFS.
- Btrfs gets a no SSD spread option and other improvements.
- New sound drivers plus USB Audio Class 3.0 support.
- Linux 4.17 staging has shed some weight (lots of lines of code).
- Various other PCI, crypto, and more updates as well as SPARC and BMC updates.
Stay tuned for more merges over the week ahead followed by our usual benchmarking dance.
