The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 April 2018 at 07:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
We are now through the first week of the two week long Linux 4.17 kernel merge window process for introducing the new features/functionality to this next big kernel release.

While the Linux 4.17 kernel will not debut as stable until around the middle of June, here is a look at the functionality merged so far that you will be able to find in this next big kernel update:

- A huge DRM subsystem update with AMDGPU DC by default for all capable GPUs, Intel Cannonlake graphics are stable, AMD WattMan, Intel HDCP, and more.

- Initial NVIDIA Tegra "Xavier" SoC support for this new high-performance ARM chip with Volta graphics.

- Eight obsolete CPU architectures were removed resulting in a code savings of about a half million lines.

- POWER4 CPU support is being dropped too as part of a separate pull. The POWER4 support was already broken since 2016 with no one apparently noticing until now.

- IBM s390 is still working on its Spectre defense.

- Continued maturing of the RISC-V architecture code.

- A new CPU architecture port for Linux 4.17 is the Andes NDS32 architecture.

- The Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model has been formalized for Linux 4.17.

- Fixes for the Macintosh PowerBook 100 series.. Yes, with the Motorola processors from the early 90's.

- The new ACPI TAD driver for some interesting wake-up/alarm functionality as well as other CPUFreq and power management updates.

- PhoenixRC flight controller support.

- Multi-touch support for the Razer Blade Stealth.

- Thunderbolt USB/SL4 security level support.

- USB Type-C support improvements.

- Lost and Found support for F2FS along with performance enhancements and other work.

- EXT4 gets protection for maliciously crafted container images.

- Lazy time support for XFS.

- Btrfs gets a no SSD spread option and other improvements.

- New sound drivers plus USB Audio Class 3.0 support.

- Linux 4.17 staging has shed some weight (lots of lines of code).

- Various other PCI, crypto, and more updates as well as SPARC and BMC updates.

Stay tuned for more merges over the week ahead followed by our usual benchmarking dance.
