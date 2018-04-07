Thunderbolt Updates Head Into Linux 4.17, Adds USB/SL4 Security Level
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 April 2018 at 06:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Greg Kroah-Hartman's char/misc pull this week included a fair amount of Thunderbolt support improvements for the forthcoming Linux 4.17 kernel.

Thunderbolt changes queued for Linux 4.17 include support for the new Intel Titan Ridge controller, support for a USB-only SL4 security level, prevent crashes when the ICM firmware is not active, support for a pre-boot ACL, handling for rejected Thunderbolt devices, and other error handling improvements and Thunderbolt related fixes.

The SL4/USB-only Thunderbolt option is part of the ongoing Thunderbolt security level work for allowing the user to restrict the access rights of Thunderbolt devices connected to a system. On the desktop side it's being wired up through Red Hat's Bolt project and now there is the "SL4" security level where only USB support would be allowed to the connected device(s).

There are also NVMEM updates, hardware tracing driver updates, Parport updates, and other changes as outlined in full via the char/misc pull request.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
NVIDIA Xavier Support Being Brought Up With Linux 4.17, Other New ARM Boards Too
Linux 4.17 Gets PhoenixRC Flight Controller Support & PS/2 Mouse Improvements
Razer's Blade Stealth Multi-Touch To Be Supported By Linux 4.17
New Sound Drivers & UAC3 Ready To Play On Linux 4.17
RISC-V Support Continues Maturing Within The Mainline Linux Kernel
USB Type-C Improvements On The Way To The Linux 4.17 Kernel
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
Red Hat Developer Posts Patches As A Baby Step To Converting Linux Kernel To C++