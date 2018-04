Rafael Wysocki of Intel has already submitted the power management and ACPI updates for the newly-opened Linux 4.17 kernel merge window.Arguably most interesting about the PM/ACPI changes this cycle is the new ACPI Time and Alarm driver for Linux. For systems supporting this ACPI specification, users can manage wake-up timers of the Time and Alarm Device with setting new timers for system wake-up and modifying existing timers, all via sysfs. TAD information spans reboots and power states and is much more featureful than the basic real-time clock wake-up function you might find within your BIOS.Besides this new ACPI TAD driver, the power management code provides Cannonlake support for the Intel RAPL power-capping drive, device link handling improvements, CPUFreq clean-ups, the ACPI battery driver now supports battery thresholds for Lenovo ThinkPads, and various other updates.The complete list of changes can be found via the power management queue and ACPI pull